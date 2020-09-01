Trump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement'

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump compares police who use force to golfers who 'choke' Pence told to be on standby to assume powers during Trump's abrupt Walter Reed visit: book Top Senate Democrat requests German ambassador nomination pulled over past inflammatory comments MORE on Tuesday reiterated his call for both candidates to take a drug test ahead of the presidential debates this month, claiming without evidence that Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says Black Lives Matter is 'bad for Black people' Kamala Harris pops in on Brandy and Monica's 'Verzuz' Battle: 'You queens, you stars' Hillicon Valley: Twitter flags Trump campaign tweet of Biden clip as manipulated media | Democrats demand in-person election security briefings resume | Proposed rules to protect power grid raise concerns MORE is "on some kind of an enhancement."

"He’s on some kind of an enhancement in my opinion," Trump told Laura Ingraham on Fox News. "And I say we should both — I should take a drug test, so should he. Because we don’t want to have a situation where a guy is taking some kind of…

"It’s like athletes?" Ingraham asked, seeking clarity on what Trump was alleging.

ADVERTISEMENT

"No. No. I want to take one," Trump said. "I’ll take one, he’ll take one. we should both take a drug test."

The president built his claim around the idea that Biden had dramatically improved his debate performance before his one-on-one debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersAuthor Ryan Girdusky: RNC worked best when highlighting 'regular people' as opposed to 'standard Republicans' Trump knocks Biden ahead of Pennsylvania speech Trump offers promises for the Space Force and NASA for the second term MORE (I-Vt.) in March.

Trump last week first raised the idea of drug testing for him and Biden before the debates this fall. He made a similar argument then, and offered no evidence to support his suggestion that Biden's improvement could have been the result of drugs.

The president made the same demand during the 2016 cycle, saying he and then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOvernight Defense: White House says Trump doesn't want to use Insurrection Act | Military Times poll finds Biden leads Trump by 6 points among troops | House Dems threatens subpoenas over Afghanistan testimony The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden condemns violence, blames Trump for fomenting it l Bitter Mass. primaries reach the end l Super PAC spending set to explode Democrats lead Republicans in new voter registrations in four battleground states MORE should be tested.

Biden participated in 11 primary debates, most of which were against a crowded field of other contenders, but the last one was on March 15 against just Sanders. The Trump campaign has spent recent months asserting that Biden has declined mentally, sharing edited clips that show him stumbling over his words.