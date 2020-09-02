Trump on Markey win: Even a Kennedy 'isn't safe in the new Radical Left Democrat Party'

President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump used private email account while in White House, ex-friend says Trump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' How Markey took down a Kennedy MORE in an early morning tweet on Wednesday weighed in on Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyHow Markey took down a Kennedy Markey defeats Kennedy in Massachusetts The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump visits Kenosha | Primary day in Massachusetts | GOP eyes Minnesota as a battleground MORE’s (D-Mass.) primary win over Rep. John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE III (D-Mass.) saying that even a Kennedy “isn’t safe in the new Radical Left Democrat Party.”

“See, even a Kennedy isn’t safe in the new Radical Left Democrat Party,” Trump said, referring to Markey’s defeat of a member of the most famous political family in the U.S. on Tuesday.

“Taxes up big, no 2A. Biden has completely lost control. Pelosi strongly backed the loser!” the president added.

The high-profile Democratic primary race ended with a member of the Kennedy family losing a statewide election in Massachusetts for the first time.

Kennedy initially held a strong double-digit lead over Markey when announcing his candidacy last year, earning the endorsement of Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHow Markey took down a Kennedy Markey defeats Kennedy in Massachusetts Pelosi, Mnuchin talk stimulus but stalemate remains MORE (D-Calif.).

But Markey zeroed in on his own progressive record and endorsements, focusing his campaign on fighting climate change, passing a Green New Deal and winning a general election against Trump. The 74-year-old utilized the campaign slogan: “It’s not your age – it’s the age of your ideas that’s important.”

The Massachusetts senator ended up winning endorsements from progressive leaders, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezHow Markey took down a Kennedy Markey defeats Kennedy in Massachusetts The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump visits Kenosha | Primary day in Massachusetts | GOP eyes Minnesota as a battleground MORE (D-N.Y.) and Democratic House candidates Cori Bush in Missouri and Jamaal Bowman in New York.

Markey will face Republican Kevin O’Connor in the November election.

The Trump campaign has framed the Democratic Party as "radical" and "socialist," saying that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' Pro-Trump group poll: Voters prioritizing economy, have shifting views on protests Twitter removes video from Trump tweet after 'Electric Avenue' copyright complaint MORE could easily be influenced by the leftist wing of the party.