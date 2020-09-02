Biden lead narrows 5 points since June: survey

Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' Pro-Trump group poll: Voters prioritizing economy, have shifting views on protests Twitter removes video from Trump tweet after 'Electric Avenue' copyright complaint MORE’s lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump used private email account while in White House, ex-friend says Trump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' How Markey took down a Kennedy MORE has narrowed five points to a seven-point lead since June, according to a USA Today-Suffolk poll.

Fifty percent of registered voters polled said they plan to vote for Biden, compared to 43 percent who said they would vote for Trump. The 7 percentage point difference between the candidates marked a drop from the June results in which Biden led Trump by 12 points.

Seven percent of respondents in the August poll reported being undecided or refused to answer the question.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll comes as both parties just wrapped up their national conventions and as other polls show a tightening race.

The results are similar to the USA Today-Suffolk poll conducted in August 2016 when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMelania Trump used private email account while in White House, ex-friend says Trump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump visits Kenosha | Primary day in Massachusetts | GOP eyes Minnesota as a battleground MORE held a 7-point lead over Trump. The 2016 poll did include third-party candidates and when these candidates are included in the August 2020 poll, Biden's leads narrows to 5 percentage points, USA Today noted.

A quarter of voters also reported they are prepared not to accept the results of the presidential election as fair and accurate if their candidate loses. This includes 28 percent of Biden supporters, who said they will react this way if Trump wins, and 19 percent of Trump supporters, who said they would not accept the results if Biden wins.

A strong majority of Republicans at 83 percent said they are at least somewhat concerned that mail-in voting will open up the election to fraud, with 62 percent saying they are very concerned. Trump has promoted the fraud narrative, despite a lack of evidence, that voting by mail could allow for fraud.

About a third of Democrats report being at least somewhat concerned about fraud occurring with mail-in voting.

Millions across the country are likely to participate in mail-in voting this year as the coronavirus pandemic has prompted experts to warn about crowding in public spaces.

The USA Today-Suffolk poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters between Aug. 28-31. The margin of error amounted to 3.1 percentage points.