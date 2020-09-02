Biden campaign, DNC raise record $364.5 million in August

Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' Pro-Trump group poll: Voters prioritizing economy, have shifting views on protests Twitter removes video from Trump tweet after 'Electric Avenue' copyright complaint MORE’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) pulled in a combined $364.5 million in August, more than doubling their haul from July with a massive fundraising boon in the days surrounding the Democrats' national convention.

The staggering total marks the best monthly fundraising sum for Biden and the Democrats to date, and the best month of online fundraising in U.S. political history. Of the $364.5 million raised, $205 million came from online, small-dollar contributions, Biden’s campaign said.

“That figure blows me away,” Biden wrote in an email to supporters on Wednesday. “And we raised it the right way, from people across the country stepping up to own a piece of this campaign, investing in the future we want to see for our kids and grandkids.”

In August, 1.5 million people gave to Biden’s campaign for the first time, bringing his total number of donors to more than 4 million, the campaign said. Ninety-five percent of the contributions to the former vice president’s campaign came from grassroots supporters.

The $364.5 million figure is a staggering increase over July, when Biden’s campaign and the DNC brought in a combined $140 million. That same month, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee together raised more than $165 million.

Trump and the RNC have not yet disclosed their August fundraising numbers. The GOP held its national convention from Aug. 24-27, just days after the end of the Democratic convention.

Biden’s campaign did not say how much money it had on hand at the end of August, though its figures from July showed the former vice president narrowing the once-yawning cash gap with Trump’s reelection operation.

Updated at 12:20 p.m.