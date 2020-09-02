Moderators announced for presidential debates

The presidential debates between President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump used private email account while in White House, ex-friend says Trump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' How Markey took down a Kennedy MORE and Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' Pro-Trump group poll: Voters prioritizing economy, have shifting views on protests Twitter removes video from Trump tweet after 'Electric Avenue' copyright complaint MORE will be moderated by journalists from Fox News, C-SPAN and NBC, with CNN being shut out of the debates for the first time since 2008, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Wednesday.

Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceOnly 36 percent expect presidential winner announced on election night: survey Lara Trump on lack of distancing at president's South Lawn speech: We encourage people to follow the guidelines Overnight Defense: House chair announces contempt proceeding against Pompeo | Top general says military has no role in election disputes | Appeal court rejects due process rights for Gitmo detainees MORE, who has angered some Republicans for his pointed questioning of Trump and White House officials, will moderate the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 29.

The second, town-hall style, debate, which will be town-hall style, will be moderated by C-SPAN’s Steve Scully in Miami on Oct. 15.

Four years ago I had the honor of serving as the back-up moderator for the ⁦@debates⁩ 3 presidential and 1 VP. This year it is a privilege to moderate the 2nd debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ OCT 15 ⁦@cspan⁩ pic.twitter.com/lsQ1xxdEOk — Steve Scully (@SteveScully) September 2, 2020

The third and final presidential debate will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC and will take place in Nashville on Oct. 22.

There will be one vice presidential debate between Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisHillicon Valley: Facebook takes down Russian troll farm | Apple, Google offer exposure notification help | Officials deny attacks on voting infrastructure Sports radio host in Missouri taken off air after Kamala Harris comments Biden campaign expected to have raised a record more than 0 million in August: report MORE (D-Calif.), which will be moderated by USA Today’s Susan Page and will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah.