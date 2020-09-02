Top Democratic super PAC head slams Google for 'censoring' advertising

The chairman of the top super PAC backing Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' Pro-Trump group poll: Voters prioritizing economy, have shifting views on protests Twitter removes video from Trump tweet after 'Electric Avenue' copyright complaint MORE’s presidential bid excoriated Google on Wednesday for refusing to run a digital ad from the group showing police violence against protesters, accusing the tech giant of “censoring” advertising that depicts the realities of the U.S. under President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump used private email account while in White House, ex-friend says Trump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' How Markey took down a Kennedy MORE.

In a video briefing with reporters, Guy Cecil, chairman of Priorities USA, compared Google’s rejection of the 30-second digital spot this summer to blocking advertisements from civil rights advocates in the 1960s while running pro-segregation ads from the likes of George Wallace.

“If Google were to exist in the 1960s, they would have allowed George Wallace to run ads,” Cecil said.

“These companies should stop censoring the advertising that actually highlights what is happening in this country and they should run these ads,” he added.

Cecil’s remarks came roughly a month after Google declined to run an advertisement from Priorities USA and another Democratic group Color of Change PAC that heavily featured clips of police officers beating, tasering and tear-gassing demonstrators protesting against police brutality and racial injustice.

At the time, Google argued that the ad violated its rules against “shocking and disturbing content.” Two other companies, Verizon and Hulu, also rejected the ad, while Facebook allowed it to run on its platform.