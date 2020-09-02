Trump adds to lead in Georgia: poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump used private email account while in White House, ex-friend says Trump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' How Markey took down a Kennedy MORE added to his lead over former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' Pro-Trump group poll: Voters prioritizing economy, have shifting views on protests Twitter removes video from Trump tweet after 'Electric Avenue' copyright complaint MORE (D) in a poll of likely voters in Georgia following the two parties' conventions last month.

A poll conducted by local news affiliate WSB-TV 2 and Landmark Communications was released Tuesday and found Trump with the support of 47.9 percent of likely voters in the state, followed by Biden who saw support from 40.5 percent of respondents.

Tuesday's results show a jump for the president over a previous poll released at the beginning of the Democratic Party's convention in mid-August, which found Trump supported by 47.4 percent of likely voters compared to 44.5 percent who said they supported Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a statistically significant change. Basically, the GOP consolidated behind Trump. They appeared to like the message from the convention,” Landmark Communications President Mark Rountree told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It just looks to me like the [Republican National Convention] RNC made a big difference.”

The poll is a welcome sign for the president who for months has seen headlines indicating the race as close between him and Biden in the traditionally-red state, with the former vice president even leading him by 2 percentage points in one poll released in early August.

Both parties held nominating conventions featuring speakers appearing remotely last month due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic, leading to unique events without the spectacle and large crowds typically seen during presidential election years.

The WSB-TV 2-Landmark poll contacted 500 likely voters in Georgia between Aug. 29-31, and has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.