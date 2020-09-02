Trump campaign says it 'can't ignore' Biden-Harris major fundraising haul in appeal to supporters

President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump used private email account while in White House, ex-friend says Trump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' How Markey took down a Kennedy MORE’s reelection campaign urged supporters in an email Wednesday to donate to the president’s campaign after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' Pro-Trump group poll: Voters prioritizing economy, have shifting views on protests Twitter removes video from Trump tweet after 'Electric Avenue' copyright complaint MORE’s campaign announced a record $364.5 million haul in August.

“I need you right now,” Trump’s campaign said in an email to supporters.

The president’s campaign email claimed donations to Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisHillicon Valley: Facebook takes down Russian troll farm | Apple, Google offer exposure notification help | Officials deny attacks on voting infrastructure Sports radio host in Missouri taken off air after Kamala Harris comments Biden campaign expected to have raised a record more than 0 million in August: report MORE’s (D-Calif.) campaign was raised by liberal mega donors who are “funneling money to their candidates at an alarming rate to try and take us down," despite Biden's campaign saying that the majority of the August haul came from small-dollar contributions.

"I'll never be intimidated by these Radical Socialists and their dirty MEGA DONOR MONEY, but I can't ignore that $350,000,000 in ONE MONTH is a massive amount of cash," the email said, according to a screenshot.

Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised a combined $364.5 million in August, more than doubling their haul from July. Biden’s campaign said that $205 million of August’s donations came from online, small-dollar contributions.

Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC) have not yet disclosed their August fundraising numbers.

The Trump campaign’s push to supporters comes after the Republican convention wrapped up the week before, with Trump officially accepting the party's nomination. The GOP convention was held one week after the Democratic convention, where the party nominated Biden and Harris.

In July, the Trump campaign and the RNC raised more than $165 million, more than the combined $140 million the Biden campaign and DNC brought in.