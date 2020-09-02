Biden: Officer who shot Jacob Blake should be charged

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' Pro-Trump group poll: Voters prioritizing economy, have shifting views on protests Twitter removes video from Trump tweet after 'Electric Avenue' copyright complaint MORE said Wednesday that the police officers who shot Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor should be charged with crimes.

Speaking at a press conference with reporters on Wednesday, Biden was asked if the officers should face charges in separate incidents that have touched off racial justice protests across the country.

“I think we should let the judicial system work its way,” Biden said. “I do think at a minimum they need to be charged.”

Biden on Thursday will visit Kenosha, Wis., which has been at the epicenter of racial and civil unrest following Blake’s shooting.

Blake was shot in the back seven times in front of his children. The officers had been called to the scene by a woman who had previously accused Blake of sexual assault.

Taylor was killed in her apartment in March after the police entered with a no-knock warrant while she was sleeping. Taylor’s boyfriend fired on the officers, believing they were intruders. The officers returned fire, killing Taylor.

Both incidents have sparked racial justice protests and demands for police reform.

Trump visited Kenosha earlier this week to highlight businesses that had been destroyed during the protests.

Biden said he would look to “bring people together” during his visit on Thursday.

“There’s been overwhelming requests that I do come,” Biden said. “We have to heal, we have to put things together, bring people together.”