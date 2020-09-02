Biden opens up 10-point lead over Trump in new Quinnipiac Poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' Pro-Trump group poll: Voters prioritizing economy, have shifting views on protests Twitter removes video from Trump tweet after 'Electric Avenue' copyright complaint MORE has opened up a 10-point lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump used private email account while in White House, ex-friend says Trump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' How Markey took down a Kennedy MORE in the latest Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday.

The poll, conducted in the days after the Republican National Convention, shows Biden garnering 52 percent of the vote to Trump’s 42 percent. Another 2 percent said they plan to vote for someone else in the presidential election, while 3 percent are undecided or declined to say who they will vote for.

The poll, Quinnipiac’s first of the 2020 presidential race surveying likely voters, suggests that Biden is heading into the critical fall campaign season with a sizable advantage over the president, who in recent weeks has homed in on a law-and-order argument for his reelection amid ongoing protests and civil unrest over racial injustice and police brutality.

But the Quinnipiac poll suggests that that argument may be falling flat with voters. Fifty percent of likely voters surveyed said they feel less safe with Trump in the White House, compared to 35 percent who said they feel safer under his leadership.

By comparison, 42 percent of respondents said that having Biden as president would make them feel safer, while 40 percent said they would feel less safe.

At the same time, approval of Trump’s handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is still underwater. Forty-one percent of respondents said they approve of how he’s handled the outbreak, while a majority of likely voters — 57 percent — disapprove.

Overall, nearly 6 in 10 likely voters — 58 percent — believe the country is worse off now than it was in 2016, according to the Quinnipiac poll. Thirty-eight percent said they believe the country is better off now than it was four years ago.

"While the president has been pushing the issue of safety to the center of the presidential campaign, it raises the question: Who most has your back, the current administration, or the challengers?” said Tim Malloy, a polling analyst at Quinnipiac University. “As racial strife, a seemingly endless pandemic, and an economy on life support unnerve Americans, voters foresee a more reliable lifeline in the Biden Harris ticket.”

Trump’s overall job approval is also underwater. Forty-three percent of likely voters surveyed said they approve of his job performance in the White House compared to 54 percent who disapprove. When it comes to his handling of the economy, however, voters were split at 49 percent to 49 percent, the poll found.

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,081 likely voters nationwide by phone Aug. 28-31. It has a margin of sampling error of 3 percentage points.