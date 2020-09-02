Biden holds 8-point lead over Trump after conventions: CNN poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' Pro-Trump group poll: Voters prioritizing economy, have shifting views on protests Twitter removes video from Trump tweet after 'Electric Avenue' copyright complaint MORE holds an 8-point lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump used private email account while in White House, ex-friend says Trump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' How Markey took down a Kennedy MORE after the two major party conventions, according to a new poll.

Fifty-one percent of registered voters said they support Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisHillicon Valley: Facebook takes down Russian troll farm | Apple, Google offer exposure notification help | Officials deny attacks on voting infrastructure Sports radio host in Missouri taken off air after Kamala Harris comments Biden campaign expected to have raised a record more than 0 million in August: report MORE (D-Calif.), while Trump and Vice President Pence have 43 percent support, according to a CNN poll released Wednesday.

The Democrats’ lead doubled since a similar poll from mid-August, when Biden had 50 percent support compared with Trump’s 46 percent, based on the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The difference in each candidate’s support when compared with the poll conducted before the conventions is within the poll’s margin of error.

Trump’s approval rating is roughly the same as the previous August poll, with his approval dipping 1 point from 42 percent to 41 percent, and his disapproval rating dipping 1 point from 54 percent to 53 percent.

Trump’s favorability slightly decreased, from 43 percent to 40 percent, based on the poll, while Biden’s slightly increased, from 46 percent to 48 percent, based on the polls.

Two other national polls released Wednesday also found Biden extending his lead over Trump after the conventions wrapped up. An Economist/YouGov poll found Biden with an 11-point lead over Trump, and a Quinnipiac University poll found Biden with a 10-point lead over the president.

The Republican National Convention wrapped up last week, and the Democratic National Convention was held the week before.

The CNN poll was conducted Aug. 28 to Sept. 1 and surveyed 1,106 respondents. The margin of error is 3.8 percentage points.