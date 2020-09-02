Biden calls for live fact-checking at debates with Trump

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' Pro-Trump group poll: Voters prioritizing economy, have shifting views on protests Twitter removes video from Trump tweet after 'Electric Avenue' copyright complaint MORE on Wednesday suggested there should be a live fact-check feature during his upcoming debates with President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump used private email account while in White House, ex-friend says Trump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' How Markey took down a Kennedy MORE, something he acknowledged may not be feasible.

"I’ve begun to prepare by going over what the president has said, and the multiple lies he’s told," Biden said during a news conference in Delaware when asked about how he's preparing for the debates.

"What I’d love to have is a crawler at the bottom of the screen, a fact-checker as we speak," he continued. "If we really wanted to do something, I think that would make a great, great debate if everything both of us said was instantly fact-checked."

Biden acknowledged the idea may not be feasible before adding that he planned to use the debates "to lay out as clearly as I can what I think we have to do to bring this country back."

Biden had previously said during a television interview that he would attempt to fact-check the president during the debates.

The first presidential debate is slated for Sept. 29 in Cleveland, with two more to follow in October. The Commission on Presidential Debates announced the moderators earlier Wednesday. They include Fox News's Chris Wallace, Steve Scully of C-SPAN and Kristen Welker of NBC.

The Trump campaign has attempted to sow doubt about whether Biden will participate in the debates, pointing to comments from Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that she would not bother debating Trump. But the former vice president has repeatedly affirmed that he will debate the president.