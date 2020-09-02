Democrats hold lead in Arizona, North Carolina Senate races: poll

Democratic Senate candidates hold leads over GOP incumbents in Arizona and North Carolina, according to Fox News polls released Wednesday.

Arizona Senate candidate and former astronaut Mark Kelly, a Democrat, has a wide 17-point lead over Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyTrump warnings on lawlessness divide GOP candidates Biden agenda hinges on Senate majority McSally tells supporters to 'fast a meal' and donate to her campaign MORE (R-Ariz.), according to the poll.

More than half of likely voters, 56 percent, said they would vote for Kelly, while just 39 percent said they would back McSally, based on the poll. McSally lost her 2018 bid for Senate to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), but was later appointed to fill a seat vacated after the death of Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainHarrison says he's running against a different Lindsey Graham than in the past Politics of fear finds home in 2020 campaign Meghan McCain hits Ivanka Trump's defense of president's Twitter: It's not a 'communication style,' it's 'cruelty' MORE (R).

In North Carolina, Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham leads Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisTrump, Biden running neck and neck in North Carolina: poll Overnight Health Care: Trump pressure on health agencies risks undermining public trust | Top FDA spokeswoman ousted after 11 days Tillis says he 'fell short' by not wearing mask for Trump speech MORE (R) by a slimmer 6 points, with 48 percent of likely voters saying they would vote for Cunningham and just 42 percent saying they would vote for Tillis. An additional 5 percent said they would vote for a third party and another 5 percent said they are undecided.

Tillis and McSally are two of the most vulnerable Republican senators facing re-election. The Cook Political report ranks McSally’s race “lean” Democrat. The report ranks Tillis’s race as a “toss up.”

The Fox News polls of the battleground states also found Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' Pro-Trump group poll: Voters prioritizing economy, have shifting views on protests Twitter removes video from Trump tweet after 'Electric Avenue' copyright complaint MORE leading President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump used private email account while in White House, ex-friend says Trump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' How Markey took down a Kennedy MORE.

The polls were conducted Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. The Arizona poll surveyed 853 voters and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points. The North Carolina poll surveyed 804 voters and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.