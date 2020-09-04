Largest police union endorses Trump for reelection

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the nation’s largest police union, announced it is endorsing President Trump Donald John TrumpNetanyahu privately condoned US arms sale plan with UAE: report Trump denies report he called U.S. service members buried in France 'losers', 'suckers' Jim Carrey pens op-ed comparing Trump to Michael Corleone in 'The Godfather' MORE on Friday and praised him for his calls for law and order.

“Public safety will undoubtedly be a main focus for voters in this year’s election,” FOP President Patrick Yoes said in a statement. “Look at what the national discourse has focused on for the last six months. President Trump has shown time after time that he supports our law enforcement officers and understands the issues our members face every day.”

Trump has made law and order and support for the police a main focus of his reelection campaign amid protests nationwide over police brutality and racial injustice. The FOP said it sent a questionnaire to both Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden and received responses from both campaigns in mid-July.

“The FOP is proud to endorse a candidate who calls for law and order across our nation. He has the full and enthusiastic support of the FOP,” Yoes said.

The union, which has over 355,000 members, endorsed Trump in 2016 and claimed former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump skewers Biden, suggests again supporters vote twice in Pennsylvania Biden seeks somber contrast to Trump in Kenosha 70 percent of new coronavirus cases are coming from red states MORE snubbed them by not seeking their endorsement.

The union said they distributed Trump and Biden’s questionnaire responses to its members and canvassed them in order to make a decision.

“During his first four years, President Trump has made it crystal clear that he has our backs,” Yoes said. “Our members know that he listens to the concerns of our brothers and sisters in uniform and is able to make tough decisions on the issues most important to law enforcement. President Trump is committed to keeping our communities and families safe.”

In 2012, the group didn’t endorsement a candidate for president and in 2008, 2004, and 2000 it backed the Republican nominees — the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainTrump denies report he called U.S. service members buried in France 'losers', 'suckers' Overnight Defense: Seventh US service member dies from COVID-19 | Trump reportedly called American war dead in French cemetery 'losers' | Trump expected to name new ambassador to Afghanistan Trump called American war dead in French cemetery 'losers:' report MORE (R-Ariz.) and President George W. Bush. In 1996, it endorsed President Clinton.