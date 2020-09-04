Celebrities recording personalized Cameo messages in Biden fundraising effort

Several celebrities will contribute personalized Cameo messages in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump skewers Biden, suggests again supporters vote twice in Pennsylvania Sarah Jessica Parker helps launch 'Moms for Biden' in Ohio Trump called American war dead in French cemetery 'losers:' report MORE's fundraising efforts.

Cameo, the video-sharing site that allows fans to pay for personalized recorded messages, is partnering with the Biden campaign to raise funds with the combined efforts of celebrity guests like Bravo star Andy Cohen and singer and actress Mandy Moore.

Other celebrities such as Tituss Burges, Dulé Hill and Melissa Etheridge will join in campaign fundraising efforts and will donate all funding toward the Biden campaign, a spokesperson told The Hill.

"This partnership is a prime example of how this year may have upended the election cycle, but it also presented new opportunities to broaden our digital reach and tap into the groundswell of grassroots support we are seeing for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSarah Jessica Parker helps launch 'Moms for Biden' in Ohio The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden visits Kenosha | Trump's double-voting suggestion draws fire | Facebook clamps down on election ads Biden in Kenosha: Trump has 'legitimized a dark side of human nature' MORE," Christian Tom, the campaign's director of digital partnerships, said in a statement.

"As Election Day nears, we look forward to working with more talent on the platforms to expand the reach and impact of this partnership."

In recent weeks, the Biden campaign has made several strides to utilize various digital platforms as vessels to promote the former vice president's bid in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

Earlier this week, the campaign unveiled a new outreach strategy, creating custom QR codes for Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons game that allows players to place "Team Joe" signs and other promotional campaign material within the video game.