Duckworth says she'll take 'wheelchair and my titanium legs' over Trump's 'supposed bone spurs any day'

Army veteran and Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthSenators call on Pentagon to reinstate funding for Stars and Stripes newspaper The brave new post-COVID convention world Overnight Defense: Army seeks help in search for missing soldier | Biden vows to restore allies' respect MORE (D-Ill.) hit President Trump Donald John TrumpNetanyahu privately condoned US arms sale plan with UAE: report Trump denies report he called U.S. service members buried in France 'losers', 'suckers' Jim Carrey pens op-ed comparing Trump to Michael Corleone in 'The Godfather' MORE over his reported comments disparaging fallen soldiers on Friday, citing injuries she sustained in the line of duty.

"I take my wheelchair and my titanium legs over Donald Trump's supposed bone spurs any day," Duckworth, who lost both her legs while serving in Iraq, said in a call for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump skewers Biden, suggests again supporters vote twice in Pennsylvania Sarah Jessica Parker helps launch 'Moms for Biden' in Ohio Trump called American war dead in French cemetery 'losers:' report MORE's campaign.

Duckworth was referring to Trump's deferment from the Vietnam War draft due to a bone spurs diagnosis despite an otherwise healthy physical examination.

Her comments on Friday followed an article from The Atlantic, citing a number of unnamed sources, that said the president canceled a trip to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018 because he worried his hair would be disheveled by the rain.

Trump has aggressively denied the report, calling it "fake news" and a "disgrace."

The publication also reported that Trump asked senior staff during a meeting before the planned visit: “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers," in addition to referring to U.S. Marines who were killed at Belleau Wood during World War I as “suckers” because they died.

Duckworth said she was not shocked about the report, saying it matches with Trump's past rhetoric on service members in the past.

"I'm not shocked but I am appalled," Duckworth said. "Of course he thinks about war selfishly. He thinks about it as a transactional cost."

“This is a man who spends every day redefining the concept of narcissism. A man who’s met a life of privilege, with everything handed to him on a silver platter,” she said.