Biden: QAnon believers should get a mental health check

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump skewers Biden, suggests again supporters vote twice in Pennsylvania Sarah Jessica Parker helps launch 'Moms for Biden' in Ohio Trump called American war dead in French cemetery 'losers:' report MORE on Friday blasted President Trump Donald John TrumpNetanyahu privately condoned US arms sale plan with UAE: report Trump denies report he called U.S. service members buried in France 'losers', 'suckers' Jim Carrey pens op-ed comparing Trump to Michael Corleone in 'The Godfather' MORE for refusing to condemn the QAnon conspiracy theory, saying adherents to the theory should get a mental health checkup before the president dismantles ObamaCare.

“I’ve been a big supporter of mental health,” Biden said. “I recommend the people that believe [QAnon] should take advantage while it still exists in the Affordable Care Act. It’s bizarre, totally bizarre.”

The president has declined to condemn the conspiracy theory, which holds that Trump and his supporters are warriors in a secret effort to uncover child sex rings led by global elites.

The FBI has deemed the loose network of QAnon adherents as a domestic terror threat following incidents in which the conspiracy theory appears to have fueled real-world violence.

When asked about QAnon at a press conference last month, Trump said he’s not familiar with it but that he believes those associated with it “love our country.”

“I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate,” Trump said. “But I don’t know much about the movement.”

Several GOP Congressional candidates have entertained the conspiracy theory, led by Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who is favored to win a House seat in November.

Trump has praised Greene.

Biden on Friday called the conspiracy theory “embarrassing” and “dangerous.”

“Look at how it makes us look around the world,” Biden said. “It’s mortifying, embarrassing and it’s dangerous. If the president doesn’t know better, which he has to know better, then my Lord we’re in much more trouble than I thought we were.”