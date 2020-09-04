Biden says he'd be open to meeting with Trump in Pennsylvania

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump skewers Biden, suggests again supporters vote twice in Pennsylvania Sarah Jessica Parker helps launch 'Moms for Biden' in Ohio Trump called American war dead in French cemetery 'losers:' report MORE said he would be open to meeting with President Trump Donald John TrumpNetanyahu privately condoned US arms sale plan with UAE: report Trump denies report he called U.S. service members buried in France 'losers', 'suckers' Jim Carrey pens op-ed comparing Trump to Michael Corleone in 'The Godfather' MORE next week when they’re both in Pennsylvania.

“I didn't know he was going until after I announced I was going. Of course, I'd be happy to meet with the president,” Biden told reporters in Delaware Friday, according to a pool report of his remarks. “Look, the answer is yes. He's still the president of the United States.”

Biden and Trump are both slated to commemorate the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in Shanksville, where one of the hijacked planes crashed nearly 19 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday that she has “no details for that upcoming event,” just that “we are intending to be in Shanksville as well.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding whether the president would consider meeting with Biden.

A potential meeting would come in the midst of a brutal sprint to Election Day, with both Biden and Trump skewering each other on a slate of policies.

The former vice president has accused Trump of working to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 election by encouraging voters to mail in their ballots and then to show up in-person at the polls, and of “legitimiz[ing] a dark side of human nature” with his remarks on race. He’s also hammered the White House’s response to the coronavirus, which he’s said has been bungled.

For his part, Trump has excoriated Biden over what he says are ties to socialists and forecasted that bouts of violence amid protests across the country over systemic racism would be exacerbated and seep into the suburbs if Biden wins this November. He’s also accused Biden of being on drugs before primary debates and has knocked him over his mental acuity.