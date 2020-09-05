Anita Hill says she'll vote for Biden

Anita Hill Anita Faye HillBiden set to accept nomination in convention-closing address 50 years covering Biden Our consciousness-changing moment — and a reckoning for 1972? MORE vowed to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Defense: Critics continue to swipe at Trump over his alleged comments on fallen troops l Trump says he won't cut funding for Stars and Stripes Trump rips media for soft treatment of Biden: Questions 'meant for a child' Poll: 2 in 3 voters say it's 'likely' that people lie when taking political surveys MORE in the November election.

Biden led the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991 when Hill testified at the confirmation hearing of then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas Clarence ThomasStakes high for Supreme Court as Trump battles for reelection Biden set to accept nomination in convention-closing address 50 years covering Biden MORE.

The then-Delaware senator joined the panel of all-male senators in aggressively questioning Hill of her allegations that Thomas sexually harassed her while they worked together at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

"Notwithstanding all of his limitations in the past, and the mistakes that he made in the past, notwithstanding those, at this point, between Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDHS to label white supremacists as the 'most persistent and lethal threat' to the US: report Buttigieg slams Trump over comments on fallen soldiers: 'He must think we're all suckers' White House tells federal agencies to cancel 'divisive' racial sensitivity training: report MORE and Joe Biden, I think Joe Biden is the person who should be elected in November," Hill told CNN's Gloria Borger in an interview set to air Monday.

Hill said that her decision is “more about the survivors of gender violence. That's really what it's about."

"My commitment is to finding solutions, and I am more than willing to work with him," Hill said, adding she’d like to work on issues of sexual harassment, gender violence and gender discrimination.

Hill, who is now a professor at Brandeis University, said the hearing made her not want to pursue a career in government.

"One of the impacts of 1991 was my desire not to really work with the government in any way," Hill said. "I always said, I think I can be more effective as an outsider, as opposed to an insider. And now, I'm willing to evolve myself, to work for change inside."

Biden has expressed regret about the handling of the 1991 hearing, saying in March that he wished “I could have done something.” In the run-up to his official campaign launch, Biden called Hill to express regret for how she was treated during the confirmation hearing.

Hill has previously said she is ready to “move on, but I am also ready to hold Joe Biden accountable.”