Bernie Sanders warns that Trump may not concede the election

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden cannot keep letting Trump set the agenda The 2020 stage is set: character, chaos and the Marx Brothers Trump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden 'is on some kind of an enhancement' MORE (I-Vt.) warned Friday that President Trump Donald John TrumpDHS to label white supremacists as the 'most persistent and lethal threat' to the US: report Buttigieg slams Trump over comments on fallen soldiers: 'He must think we're all suckers' White House tells federal agencies to cancel 'divisive' racial sensitivity training: report MORE may not concede if he loses the general election in November.

“This is not just idle speculation,” Sanders told Politico. “Trump was saying … ‘the only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election.’ Now he is making that statement at a time when virtually every national poll has him behind.”

The progressive firebrand and former presidential hopeful pointed to comments Trump made during the GOP convention last month.

In a July interview with FOX News’s Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump, Biden intensify battleground focus as 2020 race tightens The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden weighs in on police shootings | Who's moderating the debates | Trump trails in post-convention polls Biden calls for live fact-checking at debates with Trump MORE, Trump also said he’ll “have to see” if he would accept the results in November.

"I have to see. Look, you — I have to see,” Trump told Wallace. “No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time, either.”

Trump has also suggested delaying the presidential election and claimed without evidence that mail voting leads to fraud.

Sanders later elaborated on this point through a series of tweets.

“We also must consider what happens if Trump loses but refuses to abide by the results and does everything he can to hold onto power,” he said.

Sanders also told Politico that he’s planning a series of actions to raise awareness of the prospect of Trump not leaving office.

“What we have got to do in the next two months is to alert the American people about what that nightmarish scenario might look like in order to prepare them for that possibility and talk about what we do if that happens,” he said.