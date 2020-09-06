Harris on whether Russian interference could cost Biden election: 'Theoretically, of course'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSunday shows preview: Election integrity dominates as Nov. 3 nears Harris on getting any COVID-19 vaccine before election: 'I would not trust Donald Trump' Biden outlines post-Labor Day strategy to win White House MORE (Calif.), the Democratic vice presidential candidate, said Sunday that Russian interference in the upcoming election poses a potential threat to her and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe Biden'Princess Bride' cast to reunite for Wisconsin Democrats fundraiser Anita Hill says she'll vote for Biden Buttigieg, former Obama officials added to Biden's transition team MORE’s bid to unseat President Trump Donald John TrumpCohen claims in new book that Trump is 'guilty of the same crimes' as him 'Princess Bride' cast to reunite for Wisconsin Democrats fundraiser Bernie Sanders warns that Trump may not concede the election MORE in November.

“I am clear that Russia interfered in the [presidential election] of 2016,” Harris said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” noting that she serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which has published reports on the interference.

“I do believe there will be foreign interface in the 2020 election and Russia will be on the front of line,” Harris added.

Asked if Russian interference could cost the Biden-Harris ticket the election in the fall, Harris said “theoretically, of course.”

“We have to be a realist. I'm a realist about it, Joe’s a realist about it,” Harris said.

In addition to potential Russian interference, Harris noted issues surrounding voter suppression, highlighting the 2013 Supreme Court decision in Shelby County v. Holder that she said “gutted” the Voting Rights Act, as well as what she called Trump’s efforts to “convince” voters not to believe in the integrity of the voting system.

“These things are all at play,” Harris said.

She added that she and Biden are “very realistic” that “obstacles” will be placed in front of American voters until the Democratic ticket wins and can “put some teeth back” in the Voting Rights Act and bring confidence back in the elections system. But she said the Biden campaign will “surpass” those challenges.

Trump has repeatedly denies accusations Russian interference helped his 2016 presidential campaign, calling it a “hoax.”