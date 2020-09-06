DeWine: Trump 'extremely respectful' of military, says report has little impact on Ohio voters

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Mike DeWineSunday shows preview: Election integrity dominates as Nov. 3 nears Ohio sheriff issues warning: 'You shoot at police, expect us to shoot back' Overnight Health Care: Shifting CDC testing guidance sparks backlash | Democrats offer lower price tag for COVID-19 aid but stalemate persists | Trump administration to purchase 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests MORE (R) said Sunday that he’s never heard President Trump Donald John TrumpCohen claims in new book that Trump is 'guilty of the same crimes' as him 'Princess Bride' cast to reunite for Wisconsin Democrats fundraiser Bernie Sanders warns that Trump may not concede the election MORE make disparaging remarks about the military, touting the U.S. economy pre-coronavirus and conservative court picks as reasons he predicts Trump will win the state again.

“Anytime I’ve been with the president, there’s been any discussion about the military, he’s been extremely respectful, what you would expect of the president. That’s been my personal experience,” DeWine told ABC's “This Week.”

Host Martha Raddatz asked DeWine to respond to a report last week by The Atlantic that said Trump canceled a 2018 trip to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris because he was worried his hair would become disheveled from rainfall and questioned whether it was necessary to visit a cemetery “filled with losers.” The White House has vigorously denied the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Military members and veterans represent a key support bloc for Trump.

While DeWine on Sunday credited journalists who have confirmed parts of the report, he also encouraged anonymous sources to reveal themselves to give it credibility.

“People should come forward. Anonymous sources are interesting, but it’s never going to have the credibility, I think, for the general public unless someone, people actually come forward and are willing to do that,” DeWine said.

The Ohio Republican again reiterated that Trump had always been “extremely respectful” when it comes to the military but acknowledged he disagreed with statements Trump made about the service record of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainFox News reporter defends confirming Atlantic piece despite Trump backlash: 'I feel very confident' GOP lawmaker defends Fox reporter after Trump calls for her firing Trump lashes out at 'slimeball reporter' amid furor over alleged war dead remarks MORE (R-Ariz.)

“I disagree with that,” DeWine said. “John McCain, I have a great respect for. He was a dear, personal friend of mine.”

DeWine also said he did not believe The Atlantic's report on Trump’s military comments would have much of an impact on whether Trump would win his state, a key battleground in the November election, saying voters there are “generally happy” with the pre-coronavirus economy and Trump’s conservative court picks.

“It’s going to be a close race in Ohio. I think the president will win Ohio,” DeWine said.