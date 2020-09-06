Biden leads Trump by 6 points in Wisconsin: poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe Biden'Princess Bride' cast to reunite for Wisconsin Democrats fundraiser Anita Hill says she'll vote for Biden Buttigieg, former Obama officials added to Biden's transition team MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpCohen claims in new book that Trump is 'guilty of the same crimes' as him 'Princess Bride' cast to reunite for Wisconsin Democrats fundraiser Bernie Sanders warns that Trump may not concede the election MORE by 6 points in the battleground state of Wisconsin, according to a new poll.

Half of likely voters in Wisconsin said they will vote for Biden in the election, while 44 percent said they will vote for Trump, according to a CBS News YouGov poll released Sunday.

Four percent said they were “not sure” who they would vote for and 2 percent said they would vote for someone else, based on the poll.

Wisconsin is one of several key battleground states Trump narrowly carried in 2016 that Democrats are looking to flip in November to unseat the president.

The survey was conducted amid unrest in Wisconsin after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. Clashes between protests in the city emerged; two men were fatally shot at the end of August during a protest. Officials later arrested 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse who was charged with homicide.

Both Trump and Biden visited Kenosha last week.

The protests over Blake’s shooting reignited protests over racial injustice and police brutality that had been occurring in some cities daily since the end of May when George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody.

Most Wisconsin voters said they disapprove of Trump’s handling of the recent protests over policing, with 43 percent saying they “strongly” disapprove and 12 percent saying the “somewhat” disapprove, based on the poll. Twenty-seven percent said they “strongly” approve and 18 percent said they “somewhat” approve of the president’s handling of the protests.

The poll also found 43 percent of Wisconsin voters said Trump is trying to “encourage fighting” regarding recent protests in U.S. cities and 40 percent said Trump is trying to “calm the situation.”

Half of those surveyed in Wisconsin said they think Biden is trying to “calm the situation” in protests in U.S. cities, while just 28 percent said the Democrat is trying to “encourage fighting.”

The poll surveyed 1,006 registered voters in Wisconsin. The poll was conducted between Sept. 2 to Sept. 4. There is a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.