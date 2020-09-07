More voters think Trump will win debates than Biden: poll

More voters expect President Trump Donald John TrumpSchumer calls for investigation into reports of campaign finance improprieties by DeJoy's former company McCarthy told Trump trashing mail-in voting will hurt Republicans: report Iran broadcasts wrestler's confession following Trump tweet MORE to win the 2020 presidential debates than former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump campaign works to set narrative ahead of pivotal debates with Biden Massachusetts proves Puerto Ricans are the secret key to Dem victory in November Trump says officials will investigate whether California is using 1619 Project in classrooms MORE (D), according to a new poll released Sunday.

In the USA Today/Suffolk University poll of registered voters, 47 percent predicted Trump would come out on top in the presidential debates, compared to 41 percent who said the same about Biden.

Among independents, there is a ten-point gap with 47 percent saying Trump would win compared to 37 percent who said they expected Biden to win.

The first of the presidential debates is set for Sep. 29, in Cleveland with "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceBernie Sanders warns that Trump may not concede the election The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump, Biden intensify battleground focus as 2020 race tightens The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden weighs in on police shootings | Who's moderating the debates | Trump trails in post-convention polls MORE serving as moderator.

Voters were less charitable towards the president when it came to his reelection message as presented in last month's GOP convention.

Thirty-seven percent of registered voters surveyed said that the conventions made them less likely to support the president in November, while 33 percent said they were more likely to vote for Trump after watching the conventions.

Trump still trails Biden in most national polls as well as polls of many battleground states.

Some polls, however, have shown the race tightening in recent weeks. Fifty percent of voters said they would support Biden in November in a separate USA Today/Suffolk poll last week, compared to 43 percent who indicated support for Trump.

USA Today/Suffolk University's poll contacted 1,000 registered voters between Aug. 28-31 via landline and cell phone surveys. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.