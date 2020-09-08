Internal Democratic poll shows virtual tie in race for Texas House district

Rep. Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyRepublicans face worsening outlook in battle for House The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden builds big lead in battleground Florida Internal Democratic poll shows tight race in key Texas House district MORE (R-Texas) is virtually tied with Democratic challenger Wendy Davis, according to a new internal poll from Davis’s campaign released exclusively to The Hill.

The survey, conducted by Garin Hart Yang Research Group, showed Davis with 48 percent support and Roy close behind at 47 percent support. The results of the survey, which reported a margin of error of 5 percent, puts the two candidates at a virtual tie.

The poll shows a slight uptick in support for Davis, a former state senator, from a July poll that showed her right behind the first-term congressman, 45 to 46 percent. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report also moved the race from “lean Republican” to “toss-up" in July.

Central Texas's 21st Congressional District is one of several seats Democrats hope to flip, with Davis out-raising Roy each quarter since the start of the race. Davis is one of five Texas congressional candidates that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has enrolled in its Red to Blue program for top recruits.

In the second quarter of this year, Davis raised $1.4 million and has $2.9 million cash on hand. Roy raised $544,407 in the same period and has $1.7 million cash on hand. Roy has also received help from outside such as the anti-tax group Club for Growth.

The poll from Garin Hart Yang Research Group was conducted Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 among likely general election voters in Texas’s 21st Congressional District.