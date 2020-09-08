Trump-backed candidate wins NH GOP Senate primary to take on Shaheen

Corky Messner won the New Hampshire Senate GOP primary on Tuesday, setting him up to take on Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenTrump-backed candidate wins NH GOP Senate primary to take on Shaheen Democratic senator urges Trump to respond to Russian aggression The Hill's Coronavirus Report: GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani says DC policymakers need to do more to support ventures and 'solo-preneurs'; Federal unemployment benefits expire as coronavirus deal-making deadlocks MORE (D) in the November general election.

The Associated Press called the race for Messner at 11:11 p.m. EDT.

Messner, a military veteran and attorney, beat out three other Republican candidates, including retired Gen. Don Bolduc.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump-backed candidate wins NH GOP Senate primary to take on Shaheen Trump, supporters gather without masks in NC despite request from local GOP official Trump-backed candidate wins NH GOP primary to take on Pappas MORE endorsed Messner in June, saying he’d be a “fantastic” senator for the state.

“A West Point graduate, he served our Country in the Army with distinction. Strong on Jobs, Crime, Vets, Military and the Second Amendment …. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump tweeted at the time.

Republicans face an uphill battle in challenging Shaheen, a second-term incumbent. The Cook Political Report rates the Senate race as a “solid Democrat.”

Polls leading up to the primary showed Shaheen with a healthy margin ahead of both Messner and Bolduc.