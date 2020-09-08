Biden ad urges 'fresh start': 'Stop focusing on a president who thinks it's all about him'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTed Cruz, longtime fan of 'The Princess Bride,' swipes at cast members' plans to reunite to raise money for Democrats What Joe Biden owes Kenosha Trump casts wide net in Labor Day press conference MORE’s campaign on Tuesday released two new ads knocking President Trump Donald John TrumpTed Cruz, longtime fan of 'The Princess Bride,' swipes at cast members' plans to reunite to raise money for Democrats Trump casts wide net in Labor Day press conference Biden vows to be 'strongest labor president you've ever had' MORE’s leadership on civil unrest and Social Security.

In the first advertisement, a narrator calls on voters to “put the darkness of the past four years behind us” and “start fresh in America.”

“We can stop focusing on a president who thinks it’s all about him and start focusing on what’s best for us,” the narrator states, saying the president has “failed” in his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ad includes imagery of the president holding a Bible outside St. John’s Episcopal Church shortly after police forcibly removed protesters from Lafayette Square just across from the White House. It also includes footage from the 2017 white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., which Biden also invoked in his 2019 candidacy announcement.

“We’ve had four years of a president who brings out the worst in America. Isn’t it time we had a president who brought out the best?” the ad concludes.

Biden camp also going up with another Social Security-focused ad, arguing Trump will deplete the program by repealing the payroll tax



Campaign is spending $47 million on broadcast + digital ads this week alone pic.twitter.com/DgbUA41dai — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 8, 2020

The second ad blasts the president for cutting and talking about eliminating the payroll tax cut, which is used to fund Social Security and Medicare.

Trump signed a memo last month that allows employers to defer payroll taxes for certain employees through the end of the year. Trump would like those taxes to be forgiven, but it is possible people would then owe the taxes next year. The idea in the short term is to put more money in the economy, though is is also unclear how many employers will defer the taxes.

Trump has also talked about a payroll tax holiday or eliminating the tax, and Biden says his actions would jeopardize entitlements.

“For our seniors, Social Security is a sacred obligation, a sacred promise made. The current president is threatening to break that promise,” Biden narrates in the 30-second spot. “If I’m your president, we’re going to protect Social Security and Medicare, you have my word.”

The ads are set to run as part of a $47 million ad buy from the Biden campaign. They will run on national cable networks as well as several swing states, including Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the campaign said in a statement.