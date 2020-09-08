House Democrats' campaign arm reserves $2.6M in ads in competitive districts

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) reserved $2.6 million in ads in competitive House districts, taking aim at races in states including Texas, Georgia, and New York.

The new reservations, which were first reported by Politico on Tuesday, underscore Democrats' urgency to not only protect their majority in the lower chamber but flip seats that would normally be considered safe for Republicans.

The committee spent the most money in Texas, investing $1.029 million in television ads in the San Antonio media market, which is home to Rep. Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyRepublicans face worsening outlook in battle for House The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden builds big lead in battleground Florida Internal Democratic poll shows tight race in key Texas House district MORE's (R) district, as well as retiring GOP Rep. Will Hurd William Ballard HurdTrump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one 'Trump show' convention sparks little interest on K Street Hillicon Valley: 'Fortnite' owner sues Apple after game is removed from App Store | Federal agencies seize, dismantle cryptocurrency campaigns of major terrorist organizations MORE's seat. Roy is facing off against former state Sen. Wendy Davis (D) in the 21st district. The non-partisan Cook Political Report rates Roy's race as a "toss-up," and the race to replace Hurd as "lean Democratic."

In Atlanta's media market, the committee spent $771,000 to reserve television ads, hoping to defend freshman Rep. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathBlack Lives Matter movement to play elevated role at convention Republicans uncomfortably playing defense The Hill's Campaign Report: Even the Post Office is political now | Primary action tonight | Super PACS at war MORE's (D-Ga.) seat in the state's 6th congressional district against former Rep. Karen Handel Karen Christine HandelBlack Lives Matter movement to play elevated role at convention QAnon backer Marjorie Taylor Greene wins Georgia GOP runoff The Hill's Campaign Report: Even the Post Office is political now | Primary action tonight | Super PACS at war MORE (R-Ga.). Cook rates the race as "lean Democratic." The buy is also meant to help Democratic efforts to flip retiring GOP Rep. Rob Woodall William (Rob) Robert WoodallHispanic Caucus campaign arm endorses slate of non-Hispanic candidates Democrats go big on diversity with new House recruits House revives floor amendments MORE's (R) seat in Georgia's 7th district, which Cook rates as "lean Democratic."

Additionally, the committee has also taken aim at a number of races in New York, Iowa and New Mexico. In New York, the DCCC spent $650,000 in the New York City media market in an effort to flip retiring GOP Rep. Peter King's seat. It also spent $90,000 in Indianapolis to flip retiring GOP Rep. Susan Brooks Susan Wiant BrooksStefanik credits Trump for spike in GOP women running for office DCCC reserves new ad buys in competitive districts, adds new members to 'Red to Blue' program Democrat holds 5-point lead in key Indiana House race: DCCC poll MORE's seat, $30,000 in New Mexico for Democratic Rep. Xochitl Torres Small and $35,000 for Rep. Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerGOP leader says he doesn't want Chamber's endorsement: 'They have sold out' US Chamber of Commerce set to endorse 23 House freshman Democrats Iowa lawmaker says she's 'deeply disappointed' in White House's disaster assistance declaration MORE (D) in Iowa.

Prior to the latest reservations, the DCCC had reserved $36 million in airtime in television markets that cover 31 Republican-held seats Democrats are targeting this year and the 42 most vulnerable Democrats.

The committee's chairwoman, Rep. Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosGOP women's group launches six-figure campaign for House candidate Bice DCCC reserves new ad buys in competitive districts, adds new members to 'Red to Blue' program Bice wins Oklahoma GOP runoff to face Horn in November MORE (D-Ill.), told The Hill last month she was confident her party would expand its majority in November.

“My prediction as we sit here is we will not only hold on to this Democratic majority, we will grow it,” Bustos said. “We’ve got the right candidates and resources, and we are ready to mobilize even in the middle of a worldwide pandemic.”