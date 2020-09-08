Kanye West makes it onto the ballot in Mississippi

Rapper Kanye West Kanye Omari WestWhat the numbers say about Trump's chances at reelection Kanye West loans presidential campaign over million Judge bars Kanye West from appearing on Arizona ballot MORE has qualified to appear as a presidential candidate in Mississippi as of Tuesday, according to Mississippi’s secretary of state.

West was approved as a qualified candidate by the State Board of Election Commissioners on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.

“It was interesting to see him pick Mississippi, and obviously it will be interesting to see what happens with that vote on Nov. 3,” Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson reportedly said after the board's meeting. “But he did qualify.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Adams tweeted Friday that his office was reviewing an estimated 19,000 petition signatures to determine whether West had qualified to appear.

To get on the Mississippi ballot, West needed to pay a $2,500 fee to the secretary of state's office and get signatures from at least 1,000 Mississippi voters, according to the AP.

West, once a vocal supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpTed Cruz, longtime fan of 'The Princess Bride,' swipes at cast members' plans to reunite to raise money for Democrats Trump casts wide net in Labor Day press conference Biden vows to be 'strongest labor president you've ever had' MORE, launched his own presidential bid on July 4. He has since qualified to get his name on ballots in several states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont. The rapper has failed to make it onto ballots in other states, and in a couple of states he is suing to make his way on the ballot ahead of the November election.

A spokesperson for Mississippi’s Secretary of State’s Office was not immediately available for comment when contacted by The Hill.