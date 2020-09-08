Trump-backed candidate wins NH GOP primary to take on Pappas

Matt Mowers on Tuesday won the GOP primary in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District with the backing of President Trump Donald John TrumpTed Cruz, longtime fan of 'The Princess Bride,' swipes at cast members' plans to reunite to raise money for Democrats Trump casts wide net in Labor Day press conference Biden vows to be 'strongest labor president you've ever had' MORE, earning him the chance to unseat Rep. Chris PappasChristopher (Chris) Charles PappasDemocrats demand Esper explicitly ban Confederate flag and allow Pride, Native Nations flags Trade groups make lobbying push to be included in small business loan program Expanding tax credit for businesses retaining workers gains bipartisan support MORE (D) in November.

Mowers, a former State Department staffer in the Trump administration, defeated four other Republicans in Tuesday’s contest to win the nomination in the eastern New Hampshire seat. The Associated Press called the race for him just after 9:30 p.m. with results showing Mowers with a 34-point lead over his nearest competitor.

Pappas won the open seat in 2018 by nearly 9 points, though the seat has solidified its standing as one of the more competitive in the nation, flip-flopping between parties for most of the past two decades.

“Voters across the First District have severe buyer’s remorse with Chris Pappas, who campaigned as an independent voice and then sadly went to Washington and voted with Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDiscord over state and local funds plagues coronavirus talks The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by National Industries for the Blind - VP nominee Harris, VP Pence crisscross Wisconsin today Trump campaign works to set narrative ahead of pivotal debates with Biden MORE and her liberal agenda 100% of the time,” Mowers said in a victory statement. “I’m humbled at the support from Granite Staters, and pledge to offer a new vision of leadership that will deliver results for middle class families.”

Mowers won Trump’s endorsement in June and had campaigned heavily on the president’s backing, casting himself as a true ally of the White House in the crowded primary field.

“Today is Primary Day! Take It from President @realDonaldTrump: ‘Get out and vote for Matt Mowers!’ ” Mowers tweeted Tuesday morning.

Mowers laid out his priorities heading into Congress, saying he'd "partner with New Hampshire law enforcement" and "ensure that we hold China accountable on the world stage to bring vital manufacturing back to New Hampshire," issues Trump has also said he wants to tackle. He also said he'd look to gain the support of a unified New Hampshire GOP after the crowded primary race, notably name-checking Matt Mayberry, an Air Force veteran who also ran in the race.

"I also want to thank my friend Matt Mayberry as well as the other candidates who ran, and their supporters for a spirited and energetic primary campaign. Matt has a lifetime of service to his state and country, and he cares deeply about the future of both. Success in November is only possible with a united Republican Party, and I will work hard to earn the support of all Granite Staters who are ready to send Congressman Pappas packing," he said.

New Hampshire is expected to see a flood of political activity in the sprint toward Election Day as it also is home to a Senate race and is a presidential battleground.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the House race as “Likely Democratic.”