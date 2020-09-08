Rep. Jim Langevin fends off Democratic primary challenge in RI

Rep. Jim Langevin James (Jim) R. LangevinDHS cyber agency issues order boosting cybersecurity vulnerability reporting Hillicon Valley: 'Fortnite' owner sues Apple after game is removed from App Store | Federal agencies seize, dismantle cryptocurrency campaigns of major terrorist organizations Lawmakers introduce bill designating billion to secure state and local IT systems MORE (D) fended off a primary challenge in Rhode Island on Tuesday in the latest battle between the Democratic establishment and the party’s progressive flank.

Langevin, who was first elected to the House in 2000, defeated Dylan Conley, a lawyer and former Hill staffer, in the western Rhode Island district. Conley had waged a progressive campaign centered around bridging the gap between “American ideals” and the “American reality.”

Langevin will be the heavy favorite to win the general election this November in the safe blue Democratic district, where he was reelected by about 28 points in 2018.