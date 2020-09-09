Biden tops Trump by 12 points in new national survey

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump, supporters gather without masks in NC despite request from local GOP official Democrats fear 2016 repeat despite Biden's lead in polls Trump: Harris would be an 'insult' as first female president MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump-backed candidate wins NH GOP Senate primary to take on Shaheen Trump, supporters gather without masks in NC despite request from local GOP official Trump-backed candidate wins NH GOP primary to take on Pappas MORE by 12 points nationally among likely U.S. voters, according to a new poll.

The Reuters-Ipsos poll found that 52 percent of likely voters plan to cast their ballots for Biden, compared to 40 percent who plan to vote for Trump.

Three percent said they would vote for another candidate, and just 5 percent said they are undecided with fewer than 60 days until the Nov. 3 election.

The survey showed the percentage of voters who have not yet backed a major-party candidate to be less than half of what it was at this point in 2016.

Biden’s lead is so substantial that he would still win the popular vote even if the remaining undecided voters threw their support behind Trump, the survey noted.

However, Trump could still win reelection through the Electoral College like he did four years ago against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocrats fear 2016 repeat despite Biden's lead in polls Analysis: 2018 'blue wave' due in part to boost in voters who didn't cast ballots in 2016 Hillicon Valley: Election officials prepare for new Russian interference battle | 'Markeyverse' of online fans helps take down a Kennedy | GOP senators unveil bill to update tech liability protections MORE — a fear leaving Democratic Party activists and operatives with a looming sense of déjà vu.

This is the first time the Reuters-Ipsos poll measured support for the 2020 candidates among likely voters.

When measured by registered voters who include those less likely to vote, Biden leads Trump by 8 points.

The Sept. 38 poll was conducted online among 823 likely voters, including 390 who identified as Democrats and 351 who identified as Republicans. The survey has a margin of error of roughly 4 percentage points.