Biden leads in six swing states: CNBC poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump, supporters gather without masks in NC despite request from local GOP official Democrats fear 2016 repeat despite Biden's lead in polls Trump: Harris would be an 'insult' as first female president MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump-backed candidate wins NH GOP Senate primary to take on Shaheen Trump, supporters gather without masks in NC despite request from local GOP official Trump-backed candidate wins NH GOP primary to take on Pappas MORE in all six of the core battleground states that will play an outsized role in determining who wins the White House in November, according to a new poll.

The latest CNBC survey finds Biden with a 49 percent to 45 percent advantage overall in North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. In the same poll from two weeks ago, which was taken after the Democratic convention but before the Republican convention, Biden led 49 to 46.

Biden’s 4-point advantage is outside of the poll’s 1.4-point margin of error.

However, the race is closer in some states, giving Trump hope that late-breaking undecided voters could tip the Electoral College in his favor, as they did in 2016.

In North Carolina, Biden leads 49 to 47, up from a 1-point lead two weeks ago. Most polls show North Carolina to be a tossup, and the president campaigned in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night.

Biden garnered 49 percent support in Florida, compared to Trump's 46 percent support.

Several other recent polls have found the candidates running head-to-head in the Sunshine State, with Trump gaining support among Latinos and Biden registering more support among seniors.

In Arizona, Biden topped Trump with 49 percent support compared to the president's 45 percent support. That number is up from a 2-point margin last month.

Biden registered 50 percent support in Pennsylvania, versus Trump's 46 percent support.

The Democratic nominee’s best two states are Michigan and Wisconsin, where he holds 6-point leads over Trump.

If the 2016 map remains the same but Biden is able to rebuild the Democratic “blue wall” — winning back Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — he will take the White House this year.

The CNBC poll of 4,143 likely voters was conducted Sept. 4-Sept. 7.