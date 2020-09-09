Top pro-Trump super PAC unleashes swing state ad blitz

A top pro-Trump super PAC is rolling out a new ad blitz hitting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump, supporters gather without masks in NC despite request from local GOP official Democrats fear 2016 repeat despite Biden's lead in polls Trump: Harris would be an 'insult' as first female president MORE in a number of swing states as the president looks for a boost in the final sprint to Election Day.

America First Action confirmed to The Hill Wednesday it is unleashing a $22 million barrage on digital and TV ads in Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, four swing states where polls show tight races. The videos will air until Nov. 3 and build on the super PAC’s recent announcement that it will spend more than $18 million on ads in Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The group, the top super PAC backing Trump’s reelection bid, intends to spend over $200 million in total in the 2020 cycle.

The newest ad blitz was first reported by CNBC.

Many of the new ads focus on the national protests over systemic racism and police brutality, highlighting instances of looting and violence in Minneapolis, Portland, Ore., and Kenosha, Wis., building on Trump’s message of “law and order” in his most recent play for the suburbs.

A number of the videos accuse Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), of pushing to defund the police — a stance Biden has disavowed. A number of protesters have called for shifting some police funds toward social services instead, though very few are calling for the full elimination of police funding.

“As a former police officer and a mom, it frightens me that Joe Biden wants to take money away from the police departments, and it should frighten you, too,” a woman named Stephanie says in one ad.

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have added fuel to the fire. Joe Biden is too weak to protect us. We need President Trump," says a small-business owner in another ad, following footage of burning businesses in Minneapolis and Kenosha.

The ads mark the latest sign the GOP is doubling down on its message regarding the protests in the final two months of the campaign, hoping to take advantage of recent violence to make inroads with skeptical suburban voters and direct attention away from the coronavirus pandemic.

“To be frank, we look at these battleground states, and we are feeling optimistic and aggressive, and we have to put the pedal to the metal all the way until the end,” Brian Walsh, president of America First Action, told CNBC.

The ad support comes as Trump finds himself trailing Biden by about 7 points nationally, according to the RealClearPolitics polling index, and in swing states, albeit by narrower margins.

The blitz could also give the Trump campaign crucial air cover as it rejiggers its advertising strategy. Tracking firm Advertising Analytics reported Tuesday that the campaign has pushed back its fall ad buys in Arizona, Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio and Pennsylvania.