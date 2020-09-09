TV ads favored Biden 2-1 in past month

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump, supporters gather without masks in NC despite request from local GOP official Democrats fear 2016 repeat despite Biden's lead in polls Trump: Harris would be an 'insult' as first female president MORE’s campaign and his outside backers have aired almost twice as many television spots in the past month as have President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump-backed candidate wins NH GOP Senate primary to take on Shaheen Trump, supporters gather without masks in NC despite request from local GOP official Trump-backed candidate wins NH GOP primary to take on Pappas MORE and his supporters.

A new report from the Wesleyan Media Project, a group of political scientists who monitor television spending, found Biden backers spent $59 million to air 106,000 television spots since August 10. Over the same period, Trump backers spent $36 million to air about 57,000 commercials.

The airtime disadvantage Trump faces, coming just as voters begin to tune into the general election, is virtually unprecedented in the history of modern politics.

Other challengers have been drowned by big spending in August and September — Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) found himself far behind after the Swift Boat Veterans for Truth ad blitz in 2004, for example — but no incumbent has faced such an explosive amount of spending.

“Early in the general election period, Trump was massively out-airing Biden,” said Travis Ridout, a co-director of the project and a political scientist at Washington State University. “With the fall campaign ramping up, the imbalance has heavily tippled to Biden.”

Biden's campaign, which saw a surge in donations after picking Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate, has spent $45.8 million since Aug. 10, more than any other group. Trump's campaign spent about a third of that, or $13.8 million.

Two Republican groups, America First Action and Club for Growth Action, are the largest outside spenders. The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans who back Biden, has spent more than any other Democratic group. But outside groups are likely to spend a lot more in the eight weeks remaining before voters head to the polls.

Arizona has become the epicenter of the advertising onslaught. More individual spots, about 10,000, have run in the Phoenix media market than any other. Tucson ranks as the third-most inundated market, just behind Tampa, Fla.

The Trump campaign has spent more on digital and internet ads through Google and Facebook than the Biden campaign, $45 million to $34 million. But even that gap is closing, after Trump dominated the digital ad space earlier this year.

The presidential campaigns are spending more on airtime now than their predecessor campaigns in 2012 and 2016, according to Wesleyan’s figures. Television budgets for House and Senate candidates are substantially higher than they were four and eight years ago as well.

In the battle for the Senate, voters in several key states already cannot escape the amount of advertisements being aired. Candidates in Georgia, where two Senate seats are on the ballot, and North Carolina have already spent more than $20 million on airtime. Candidates and groups in Montana, Iowa, Arizona, Maine and Michigan have already spent more than $10 million.

So far, political groups have spent more than $1.5 billion on television spots. Two thirds of that money, $993 million, has been spent by presidential campaigns — a figure bulked up by profligate Democratic primary candidates Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg.