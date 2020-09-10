Majority of voters don't see either Trump, Biden as mentally fit to be president: poll

A majority of voters in six swing states say neither President Trump Donald John TrumpCohen: 'I guarantee that it's not going to go well for whoever' set up Woodward interview Pompeo says 'substantial chance' Navalny poisoning was ordered by senior Russian official Trump says he 'almost definitely' won't read Woodward book MORE nor former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says Trump downplaying coronavirus threat was 'almost criminal' Democrats fear Biden's lagging Latino support could cost him Trump courts Florida voters with moratorium on offshore drilling MORE is mentally fit to be president, according to a CNBC/Change Research poll released Thursday.

The poll surveyed voters in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, with 51 percent of respondents saying Trump is mentally unfit for the job and 52 percent saying the same of Biden.

The two contenders fared better when voters were asked about their physical fitness, with 52 percent saying Trump, 74, is physically fit enough to serve as president and 54 percent saying the same of Biden, who is 77.

ADVERTISEMENT

The same survey found Biden leading by narrow margins in all six states.

A CNBC/Change Research national poll found that voters across the country felt similarly, with 55 percent saying Trump was mentally unfit and 52 percent deeming Biden unfit.

The release of the poll comes as both presidential candidates’ fitness is thrust into the spotlight.

Trump has repeatedly sought to cast doubt on Biden’s mental acuity, suggesting he’s lost a step since he served as vice president.

“I believe I have the honor of running against the worst candidate ever put up by the Democrats. How do you get worse? I believe he is the worst candidate, the slowest candidate,” he said at a New Hampshire rally last month.

Meanwhile, Trump last week denied that he suffered "a series of mini-strokes" requiring an emergency visit to the hospital in 2019 after a new book claimed that Vice President Pence was on standby in case Trump was incapacitated. The remark specifically raised eyebrows because the book did not clarify that Trump had suffered from a series of small strokes.

The CNBC/Change research poll conducted across the six states surveyed 4,143 likely voters from Sept. 4-6 and has a margin of error of 1.4 percent. The national poll surveyed 1,902 likely voters during the same time period and has a margin of error of 2.25 percent.