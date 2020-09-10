6 in 10 Americans would prefer to vote before Election Day: poll

About 6 in 10 Americans said they would prefer to cast their ballot before Election Day, according to a new poll.

Sixty-one percent of surveyed Americans said they would prefer to vote before the upcoming Election Day. Just 38 percent of Americans said they would prefer to vote on Election Day, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released Thursday.

Among surveyed voters who voted in 2016, 41 percent said they voted before Election Day, while 58 percent said they voted on Election Day, according on the poll.

The same poll found that roughly half of Americans, 49 percent, said they would prefer to vote in person at a polling place, while 33 percent said they would prefer to vote by mail. Sixteen percent said they would prefer to drop a ballot off at an election office or ballot box.

There has been a larger push for voters to consider mail-in or early voting options amid concerns raised about crowds forming at Election Day polling places during the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats have largely pushed for expanded mail-in voting options, while President Trump Donald John TrumpCohen: 'I guarantee that it's not going to go well for whoever' set up Woodward interview Pompeo says 'substantial chance' Navalny poisoning was ordered by senior Russian official Trump says he 'almost definitely' won't read Woodward book MORE has criticized mail-in voting with unsubstantiated claims that it leads to widespread voter fraud.

Roughly half of surveyed Americas, 52 percent, said they are comfortable going to a polling place to vote in-person this fall given the current situation with the coronavirus outbreak, while 47 percent said they are uncomfortable doing so, based on the poll.

Sixty percent of surveyed Americans said they are worried someone in their immediate family might catch the coronavirus, compared to just 27 percent who said they are not worried, based on the poll.

The survey was conducted by Ipsos and was completed online Aug. 24-31 among a random national sample of 1,929 U.S. citizens. The margin of error for the overall sample is 2.5 percentage points.