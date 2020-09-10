Biden to pull TV ads off air on Friday to commemorate Sept. 11 attacks

Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says Trump downplaying coronavirus threat was 'almost criminal' Democrats fear Biden's lagging Latino support could cost him Trump courts Florida voters with moratorium on offshore drilling MORE’s campaign is pulling its television ads off the air for the day on Friday to commemorate the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“On September 11th, Vice President Biden will commemorate the anniversary of the attack on our country and will honor the incredible bravery, tragedy, and loss we experienced on that day,” Michael Gwin, deputy rapid response director for Biden for President, told The Hill in a statement.

9/11 Day, the nonprofit that established the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks as a federally recognized National Day of Service and Remembrance, had called on the Democratic presidential nominee and President Trump Donald John TrumpCohen: 'I guarantee that it's not going to go well for whoever' set up Woodward interview Pompeo says 'substantial chance' Navalny poisoning was ordered by senior Russian official Trump says he 'almost definitely' won't read Woodward book MORE to suspend their campaigns for the day.

Trump’s reelection campaign did not respond to The Hill’s request for comment on whether it planned to make any changes for campaigning during the day Friday.

Both Biden and Trump will travel to Shanksville, Pa., on Friday to commemorate the anniversary. Shanksville is the site of the Flight 93 National Memorial.

The 9/11 Campaign Moratorium was established in 2004 and has been supported by all major party U.S. presidential candidates and federal, state and local level candidates since then, including Trump in 2016.

“We respectfully request that you instruct your campaign staff, on this one sacred day, to voluntarily suspend political advertising, as well as campaign- or partisan-related appearances and social and traditional media activities on September 11, 2020, in favor of nonpartisan expressions of service, remembrance, unity and prayer,” 9/11 Day President David Paine wrote to both campaigns in August.

9/11 Day also launched an initiative during the coronavirus pandemic, 9/11 Day At Home, to enable Americans to engage with charitable service virtually.