Biden vows to be 'totally transparent' on his health if elected

“I guarantee you, I will be totally transparent in terms of my health and all aspects of my health,” Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperBiden says Trump downplaying coronavirus threat was 'almost criminal' The progressive intelligentsia worry Trump will prove them irrelevant — again Republicans' convention turns the race in Trump's favor MORE in an interview that aired Thursday.

Biden noted that he has previously been open about his health records during his time as vice president.

“That's what I did,” Biden said. “I laid out my health records in more detail, pages and pages of it, when I became vice president. I laid it all out, everything, my entire background relating to my health.”

Biden laughed off attacks from President Trump Donald John TrumpCohen: 'I guarantee that it's not going to go well for whoever' set up Woodward interview Pompeo says 'substantial chance' Navalny poisoning was ordered by senior Russian official Trump says he 'almost definitely' won't read Woodward book MORE calling him “sleepy Joe” and questioning his cognitive abilities. Biden is 77 years old and Trump is 74 years old.

“And when it comes to Donald Trump vs. me, just look at us, OK?” Biden said. “Just look at us. Who seems to be in shape?”

Biden touted his experience as vice president as evidence that he's fit for the job.

“I know what the job takes," Biden said. "I have sat for hundreds of hours in the Situation Room. For eight years, I was vice president, on every major decision. I know how difficult the job is.”