Harris calls it 'outrageous' Trump downplayed coronavirus

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisThe Hill's Campaign Report: Woodward's bombshells l Biden clobbers Trump in fundraising l Democrats swamp the airwaves TV ads favored Biden 2-1 in past month Pelosi: 'In eight weeks we'll be celebrating the election of Joe Biden' MORE (D-Calif.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says Trump downplaying coronavirus threat was 'almost criminal' Democrats fear Biden's lagging Latino support could cost him Trump courts Florida voters with moratorium on offshore drilling MORE’s running mate, called President Trump Donald John TrumpCohen: 'I guarantee that it's not going to go well for whoever' set up Woodward interview Pompeo says 'substantial chance' Navalny poisoning was ordered by senior Russian official Trump says he 'almost definitely' won't read Woodward book MORE’s remarks to journalist Bob Woodward about the coronavirus pandemic “outrageous” on Thursday.

The president told the longtime journalist in March “I wanted to always play [the virus] down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a pandemic.”

The president made the comments during a recorded interview, the audio of which was released by Woodward Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At an in-person campaign event at the historically Black Florida Memorial University, Harris accused Trump of a “reckless disregard of the lives and health and well-being" of Americans, according to Axios.

“I find it so outrageous,” the California senator added.

Harris also referenced a February interview in which Trump told Woodward the coronavirus was “deadly stuff” and far more dangerous than the flu.

At the time, the president publicly compared COVID-19 and its severity to the flu.

“So, basically what we are hearing is that on Jan. 28, the president and the vice president were informed about the imminence and the dangers of COVID-19,” Harris said.

"He knew it was airborne that people would breathe it” Harris added.

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued, saying that Trump downplayed the virus and suggested masks would be ineffective against it.

Rep. Frederica Wilson Frederica Patricia WilsonHouse passes bill establishing commission to study racial disparities affecting Black men, boys Florida county official apologizes for social media post invoking Hitler GOP struggles to confront racial issues MORE (D-Fla.), who introduced Harris at the event, noted that Miami-Dade County, where most of her district is located, has been a national epicenter for the virus.

The county has recorded 162,000 cases of the virus and 2,740 deaths, and Miami-Dade has the eighth-highest number of deaths of any county nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“It doesn’t just make me angry – I am enraged,” Wilson said, according to USA Today. “We call him a racist but we have another term now because he’s a murderer.”

Trump has repeatedly defended his decision to downplay the threat of the virus, saying during a press briefing Wednesday that he was acting as a “cheerleader” for the U.S.