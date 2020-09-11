Biden on debates with Trump: 'I know how to handle bullies'

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris calls it 'outrageous' Trump downplayed coronavirus Historian predicts Trump downplaying pandemic will go down as 'the greatest dereliction of duty' in presidential history Overnight Defense: Trump announces new US ambassador to Afghanistan | Pentagon officially withdraws plan to end 'Stars and Stripes' | Biden says Trump doesn't understand national security, intel officials 'don't trust' him MORE on Thursday said he is eager to debate President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren: I feel 'deep down fury' that Trump downplayed pandemic NYT reporter removed from Trump rally in Michigan Trump says he didn't share classified information following Woodward book MORE, who has frequently attacked the former vice president by questioning his cognitive abilities.

“I’m looking forward to getting on the debate stage with Trump and holding him accountable. I think I know how to handle bullies — we’ll find out,” Biden said at a campaign fundraiser, according to NBC News.

The first of three presidential debates is slated for Sept. 29 in Cleveland.

“I hope I don’t get baited into getting into a brawl with this guy,” Biden said. “It’s going to be hard because I predict he’s going to be shouting."

Biden told NBC that there’s “a lot more I can say” about his strategy going into the debate but declined to disclose the rest.

Trump lashed out at Biden while speaking at a rally in Michigan on Thursday night, saying that the former vice president was "the worst presidential candidate" in history.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisNJ governor designates Juneteenth as state holiday Harris calls it 'outrageous' Trump downplayed coronavirus The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Woodward book rattles Trump MORE (D-Calif.), Biden’s running mate, said at the same fundraiser that she too looks forward to debating Vice President Pence in October. Harris, a former prosecutor, has a reputation for performing well in debates.

“Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePence set to attend fundraiser hosted by couple who shared QAnon posts Mattis told Coats Trump is 'dangerous,' 'unfit': Woodward book OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump extends Florida offshore drilling pause, expands it to Georgia, South Carolina | Democrats probe Park Service involvement in GOP convention | Sanders attacks 'corporate welfare' to coal industry included in relief package MORE and I have very different visions for our country," Harris said. "And I am looking forward to being able to talk with him and the American people and make our case about what we see as the right path forward for our country. And, you know, I will do it in a respectful way, but I will also speak truth and point out where there have been untruths and lies from this administration.”