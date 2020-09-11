Nonprofit 9/11 Day bashes Trump for airing political ads on Sept. 11 anniversary

9/11 Day, the nonprofit that established the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks as a federally recognized National Day of Service and Remembrance, criticized President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren: I feel 'deep down fury' that Trump downplayed pandemic NYT reporter removed from Trump rally in Michigan Trump says he didn't share classified information following Woodward book MORE on Friday for not suspending his campaign for the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“Sadly, our organization and members of the 9/11 community learned today that President Donald Trump’s campaign organization chose to violate this solemn tradition. Rather than suspending political activities for the day, the President’s campaign ran as many as 1,000 campaign ads throughout the day and throughout the nation, according to media reports,” the organization said in a statement.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris calls it 'outrageous' Trump downplayed coronavirus Historian predicts Trump downplaying pandemic will go down as 'the greatest dereliction of duty' in presidential history Overnight Defense: Trump announces new US ambassador to Afghanistan | Pentagon officially withdraws plan to end 'Stars and Stripes' | Biden says Trump doesn't understand national security, intel officials 'don't trust' him MORE’s campaign pulled its television ads off the air for the day. 9/11 Day in August called on both candidates to suspend their campaigns.

When asked about running ads on Friday, the Trump campaign told The Hill “people are voting today and our ad is patriotic, describing the Great American Comeback.”

The 9/11 Campaign Moratorium was established in 2004 and has been supported by all major party U.S. presidential candidates and federal, state and local level candidates since then, including Trump in 2016.

“On the 9/11 anniversary each year, countless members of the 9/11 community hope to be able to mourn and pay tribute to their lost loved ones in peace, without the backdrop of yet more political division,” the nonprofit said.

Both Biden and Trump traveled to Shanksville, Pa., on Friday, which is the site of the Flight 93 National Memorial. Biden also traveled to New York City.

“We understand that the upcoming election is important. But the anniversary of 9/11 is not a day for campaigning and divisiveness, and must never be. For so many, it is a day of reflection, prayer, service, and national unity,” the nonprofit said. “We expect and ask all of our leaders to set that example.”

It added, “Is it really too much to ask of our leaders that they take just a moment to honor those lost by putting politics aside for just one day? We think not. Otherwise the words, ‘Never Forget’ will stand for nothing.”

Cindy McGinty, who lost her husband in New York on 9/11, signed the letters to the campaigns along with many other family members of victims.

“It just doesn’t make any sense to me. It does take away from the solemnness of the day. It's been 19 years and every other presidential candidate has suspended campaigning and it’s another sign of the lack of empathy on their part,” McGinty told The Hill.

Trump and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Hill's Campaign Report: Foreign adversaries launching cyberattacks on campaigns and affiliated groups A third of Trump voters say immigrants strengthen society: study More voters think that it's harder to be Black in US now than in 2016: Pew MORE both pledged to halt television ads for the Sept. 11 anniversary in 2016, Politico reported at the time.

In 2012, NPR reported that President Obama and Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyThe Memo: Woodward revelations deepen Trump troubles Senate panel to vote next week on authorizing subpoenas for Biden, Obama-era probes The Hill's Campaign Report: Florida hangs in the balance MORE pulled their campaign ads, and in 2008, Reuters reported that Obama and Republican presidential nominee John McCain John Sidney McCainBudowsky: How Biden can win the presidential debates Meghan McCain says she believes report Trump called fallen soldiers 'losers' Heroes and losers — and a president who can't tell the difference MORE did so as well.