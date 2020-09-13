Kid Rock to headline Trump rally in Michigan

Kid Rock will headline a campaign rally for President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump slams Nevada governor at rally, takes aim at mail-in voting Former NFL coach Mike Holmgren slams Trump pandemic response, throws support to Biden Watch Live: Trump rallies supporters in Nevada MORE in Michigan on Monday, the campaign said.

The musician will join Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle at the rally in Harrison Charter Township, Mich., according to an announcement by the campaign on Saturday.

The campaign event is scheduled for 7 p.m. and doors for general admission will open at 6 p.m.

Trump held a rally in Freeland, Mich. last week. Hundreds of people attended Trump’s Thursday rally in the state, according to the Detroit Free Press.

This weekend, the president held campaign rallies and roundtables in Nevada.