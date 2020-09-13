Ex-NFL player running for House as Republican blasts Democrats as 'narcissists and sociopaths'

A former NFL player and current GOP congressional candidate slammed leaders of the Democratic Party during an interview Sunday, accusing the party's leadership of being devoid of empathy.

During an interview with "Sunday Morning Future" on Fox News, Burgess Owens was asked by host Maria Bartiromo Maria Sara BartiromoAngus King: Ending election security briefings 'looks like a pre-cover-up' Kennedy: Destruction in Louisiana from Hurricane Laura will 'take your breath away' Ratcliffe defends end of election security briefings, accuses lawmakers of leaks MORE for his opinion on the policies pursued by "Democrat-led cities" around the U.S.

“I truly believe this, Maria, that the Democratic Party, what really draws the type of people, I’m talking about leadership, now, they draw narcissists and sociopaths," Owens told Bartiromo.

"These are people who have no empathy for anyone else. They love misery,” the Utah Republican candidate continued.

Owens added during the interview that Americans were coming around in favor of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump slams Nevada governor at rally, takes aim at mail-in voting Former NFL coach Mike Holmgren slams Trump pandemic response, throws support to Biden Watch Live: Trump rallies supporters in Nevada MORE's agenda, calling it "refreshing" to see "Americans across the country put aside the politics and politicians, and vote and focus on their values."

The former safety for the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders is running for a House seat against Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah), and recent polling of the race suggests that Owens and McAdams are tied among voters in the district.