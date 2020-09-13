Biden campaign plans to run ad during every NFL game until Election Day

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump slams Nevada governor at rally, takes aim at mail-in voting Former NFL coach Mike Holmgren slams Trump pandemic response, throws support to Biden Trump leans into foreign policy amid domestic disapproval MORE (D) is reportedly going big with ad spending during every NFL game for the remainder of the election season.

NPR reported Sunday that the former vice president's campaign has purchased at least one advertising slot for every game between now and Election Day, with a campaign spokesperson confirming the plan to NPR. The news comes as Biden's campaign has closed in on the Trump campaign's formerly-large cash advantage in recent months.

The Biden campaign did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill. NFL games often represent premium advertising slots for campaigns due to their wide viewership ratings and the campaign's latest volley comes as the Trump campaign has targeted some games with its own ads.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The NFL, even pre-COVID, is the most powerful advertising vehicle," said John Link, an analyst with Ad Analytics, a media intelligence firm, in a statement to NPR about the Biden campaign's investment. "In some markets, you get Super Bowl-like numbers on a Sunday."

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump slams Nevada governor at rally, takes aim at mail-in voting Former NFL coach Mike Holmgren slams Trump pandemic response, throws support to Biden Watch Live: Trump rallies supporters in Nevada MORE and other Republicans have distanced themselves from the NFL in recent months over players' protests against police brutality and racism, which has taken the form of some players kneeling during performances of the national anthem before games.

"I would say this: If they don’t stand for the national anthem, I hope they don’t open. But, other than that, I’d love to see them open and we're doing everything possible for getting them open,” Trump told sports radio host Clay Travis in August.