Joe and Jill Biden voting early in Delaware's primary

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenCrowd aims 'lock him up' chant at Obama during Trump rally Biden campaign plans to run ad during every NFL game until Election Day LA mayor condemns protesters shouting 'death to police' outside hospital treating ambushed officers MORE and his wife Jill Biden are voting early on Monday in Delaware’s primary election.

The former vice president and second lady headed to cast their votes at the New Castle County Board of Elections one day before the scheduled primaries in the state, a reporter traveling with the couple noted.

The most high-profile primary race for registered Democrats is for one of the state's Senate seats, as challenger Jess Scarane confronts Sen. Chris Coons Christopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsGOP senators say coronavirus deal dead until after election Charities scramble to plug revenue holes during pandemic Democrats divided over 1998 embassy bombing settlement MORE (D-Del.), a longtime ally of the former vice president and senator since 2010.

Scarane is running on a platform backing a Green New Deal, higher taxes on the rich and criminal justice reform.

For Republicans, Lauren Witzke and James DeMartino will go head-to-head to earn the GOP nomination for the Senate seat.

As in several other states, the coronavirus pandemic affected the Delaware primary by delaying it by two weeks and permitting all registered voters to cast their ballots by mail.

After voting on Monday, Joe Biden plans to hold two virtual fundraisers and will discuss wildfires in the west.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many voters to be hesitant about casting their ballots in person and President Trump Donald John TrumpCrowd aims 'lock him up' chant at Obama during Trump rally Nevada governor: Trump 'taking reckless and selfish actions' in holding rally Michigan lieutenant governor blasts Trump coronavirus response: He 'is a liar who has killed people' MORE has fueled unfounded claims that mail-in voting opens up the election to fraud.