Gary Cohn: 'I haven't made up my mind' on vote for president in November

Gary Cohn Gary David CohnKushner says 'Alice in Wonderland' describes Trump presidency: Woodward book Former national economic council director: I agree with 50 percent of House Democrats' HEROES Act Sunday shows preview: Congress spars over next round of coronavirus relief; GOP seeks offensive after news of Flynn 'unmasking' MORE, President Trump Donald John TrumpCrowd aims 'lock him up' chant at Obama during Trump rally Nevada governor: Trump 'taking reckless and selfish actions' in holding rally Michigan lieutenant governor blasts Trump coronavirus response: He 'is a liar who has killed people' MORE’s one-time economic adviser, told CNBC he has not yet made up his mind how he will vote in the November election.

“You know, I honestly haven’t made up my mind,” Cohn said Monday. “I’m really eager to see an economic debate between the two of them. I actually vote on issues.”

Cohn, a registered Democrat, criticized the president’s response to the 2017 Unite the Right white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. However, he did not resign until the next year, citing his disagreements with the president on proposed steel and aluminum tariffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since leaving the White House, Cohn has been notably less critical of the president than other officials who have resigned, such as former Defense Secretary James Mattis James Norman MattisWhy the generals are silent: Trump has no sense of duty, honor or sacrifice Overnight Defense: Woodward book causes new firestorm | Book says Trump lashed out at generals, told Woodward about secret weapons system | US withdrawing thousands of troops from Iraq The Hill's Campaign Report: Woodward's bombshells l Biden clobbers Trump in fundraising l Democrats swamp the airwaves MORE, former National Security Adviser John Bolton John BoltonTrump acknowledged downplaying COVID-19 threat, says Woodward book Trump's battles with military raise risks for November Michael Cohen book debuts at top of bestseller list MORE and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonKushner says 'Alice in Wonderland' describes Trump presidency: Woodward book Conspicuous by their absence from the Republican Convention The four China strategies Trump or Biden will need to consider MORE. In January, he told CBS News that he was “leaving the door open” on his vote.

“I vote on a lot of the social issues, as well. So, you know, in many respects, I’ve got to balance both sides of that equation before I figure out who I’m going to vote for,” he said in January.

On CNBC, however, Cohn suggested economic concerns would drive his vote. “We have to have a plan to get back to a more normalized fiscal picture, once we normalize and we get back to a normal economy in the United States,” he said. “And I really do want to hear where the two candidates are. Just taxing to spend doesn’t make sense to me. We have to have a plan to get our fiscal house back in order.”

“The first set of [coronavirus] fiscal stimulus was a blunt instrument: We sort of spread it everywhere. Which at the time was the right thing to do,” he added. “I think at this point we need a much more detailed, or scalpel-like approach,” he said. “And the place where we need it the most is in the small business community.”