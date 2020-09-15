Campaign aimed at ensuring military votes are counted launches ahead of Election Day

A bipartisan campaign to ensure U.S. service members' votes are counted launched Tuesday.

Count Every Hero said in a statement released exclusively to The Hill that it is committed to protecting service members' votes, as well as providing them with the opportunity to register, request an absentee ballot and cast a vote no matter where they are located in the world.

The effort is chaired by Ret. Gen. Anthony Zinni, who served as a special U.S. envoy to the Palestinian Authority during the Bush administration.

“Our campaign puts country over party, it puts doing right by our country and by our country’s heroes as the number one priority,” Zinni said. “We’ll continue to fight for the rights of our service members and ensure that our election results aren’t determined without their votes being counted.”

The votes of those who serve in uniform have become a subject of increased focus after The Atlantic reported this month that President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Russian jets identified in Trump campaign ad calling for support for the troops Democratic Senate candidate 'hesitant' to get COVID-19 vaccine if approved this year MORE disparaged fallen service members.

The publication reported that in 2018 Trump decided not to visit a cemetery in France for U.S. troops killed in World War I, calling those buried there “losers.” The Atlantic also reported that Trump called U.S. Marines who were killed in the war’s Battle of Belleau Wood “suckers.”

The president has vehemently denied he made the comments, calling the report fake news.

Trump added fuel to the fire last week when he said that Pentagon leaders do not support him because they are beholden to the defense industry. His supporters, however, argue that the president was invoking former President Eisenhower’s famed warning about the military-industrial complex, not attacking any particular Defense Department officials.

However, Trump still enjoys support among the military community. Over 200 retired military leaders endorsed Trump in a letter on Monday, calling 2020 "the most important election since our country was founded."