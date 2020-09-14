Conservative think tank Heritage launches pro-police billboards in three cities

The right-leaning Heritage Action for America group on Monday announced a series of billboards in three U.S. cities – Dallas, Atlanta and New York – meant to encourage Americans to support police amid nationwide protests against police brutality and the treatment of Black Americans by members of law enforcement.

A spokeswoman for the group said in a Fox News interview Monday that the effort was meant to "push back against the anarchy" that she alleged was being pushed by protesters across the country who in recent weeks have demonstrated against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., as well as the deaths of Black Americans including, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, in police custody.

"We are rolling out these billboards today with a very simple message: 'No police, no peace,'" said Heritage's executive director Jessica Anderson. "We know, like many millions of Americans across the country, that the only chance this country has for safety and security is with a strong law enforcement."

ADVERTISEMENT

.@JessAnderson2 was live on Fox & Friends this morning to unveil Heritage Action's "No Police, No Peace" billboards that are going up in NYC, Atlanta, and Dallas today. Americans need to rally behind and support law enforcement officers. pic.twitter.com/ulViVPCb2z — Heritage Action (@Heritage_Action) September 14, 2020

Heritage's billboards coincide with a pro-police petition shared by the organization that encourages supporters to "stand with America’s Police and pledge to oppose any bill, resolution, or movement to 'Defund the Police.'" The petition has been signed so far by more than a dozen GOP senators and more than 100 GOP House members. No Democrats have signed on to the effort.

The billboards represent the latest effort by allies of President Trump Donald John TrumpCrowd aims 'lock him up' chant at Obama during Trump rally Nevada governor: Trump 'taking reckless and selfish actions' in holding rally Michigan lieutenant governor blasts Trump coronavirus response: He 'is a liar who has killed people' MORE to tie his 2020 opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCrowd aims 'lock him up' chant at Obama during Trump rally Biden campaign plans to run ad during every NFL game until Election Day LA mayor condemns protesters shouting 'death to police' outside hospital treating ambushed officers MORE (D), to calls from left-leaning demonstrators to shift resources away from police and law enforcement to social welfare services in the wake of videos showing the deaths of Black Americans during encounters with police, including Floyd's in late May which sparked protests across the nation.

Biden has instead firmly rejected calls to reduce funding for law enforcement and has charged that Trump himself would cut funds to law enforcement as part of a plan that would reduce funding for a federal program that assists localities in hiring officers.