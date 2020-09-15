Trump campaign shifts message to the economy with new eight-figure ad buy

President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Russian jets identified in Trump campaign ad calling for support for the troops Democratic Senate candidate 'hesitant' to get COVID-19 vaccine if approved this year MORE’s campaign is launching two new ads shifting the focus of their message from “law and order” to the economy, one of the few issues on which the president leads Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Trump order on drug prices faces long road to finish line There's no debate: America needs an equitable and resilient government MORE in the polls.

The Trump campaign is investing at least $10 million in new cable and local broadcast ads in key battleground states and districts promoting the president’s economic policies as a resounding success for women and people of color.

The cable news ad attacks Biden for crafting “bad trade deals” that “put China first.”

“Donald Trump is the jobs president,” the narrator says. "He helped create millions of jobs. Factories returned. African Americans, Hispanic Americans and women saw record gains. President Trump will always put America first.”

In the ad that will run in the battleground states, a woman speaks directly to camera to warn that Biden would be a “disaster” for the economy as it tries to recover from the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"As a small-business owner, Trump has been the greatest president we’ve seen," the woman says. "He’s increased jobs — I know there are more women and minorities who have been employed than ever before and it’s just been the greatest economic environment I’ve ever seen in my lifetime."

In the second ad, Trump can be seen wearing a mask as he visits a woman at a factory.

The ads will run in the battleground states of North Carolina, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

It will also run in Georgia, where Trump is expected to win, and Minnesota, which he narrowly lost in 2016 and has not gone for the Republican presidential nominee since 1972.

In addition, the Trump campaign is running the ads in the 2nd congressional districts in Maine and Nebraska, where Electoral College votes are up for grabs.